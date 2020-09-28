Zogg Fire burns in Shasta County, evacuations ordered

IGO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire burning in Shasta County, near the community of Igo, has prompted evacuations.

The Zogg Fire started Sunday near Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, according to Cal Fire. As of Monday morning, it has burned 15,000 acres and is 0% contained.

ZOGG Fire update

Traffic control points are at the following locations:

-State Road-36 @ Bowman Rd

-Diggins Rd @ Placer Rd

-Gaspoint Rd @ Foster Rd

-Clear Creek Rd @ Cloverdale Rd

Muletown Rd & Diggins Rd have been evacuated. #ZOGGFIRE @CALFIRESHU @211Norcal — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) September 28, 2020

See a complete list of evacuation orders and warnings below:

Shasta County

Evacuation orders

All areas south of South Fork Rd & Zogg Mine Rd. South along Gas Point corridor including all residents along Gas Point Rd. to Foster Dr. Platina Rd west to Tehama County line.

Muletown Road

Diggins Road