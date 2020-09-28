Zogg Fire burns in Shasta County, evacuations ordered

IGO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire burning in Shasta County, near the community of Igo, has prompted evacuations.
The Zogg Fire started Sunday near Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, according to Cal Fire. As of Monday morning, it has burned 15,000 acres and is 0% contained.
See a complete list of evacuation orders and warnings below:
Shasta County
Evacuation orders
- All areas south of South Fork Rd & Zogg Mine Rd. South along Gas Point corridor including all residents along Gas Point Rd. to Foster Dr. Platina Rd west to Tehama County line.
- Muletown Road
- Diggins Road