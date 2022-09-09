SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wildfires can be fast-moving dangers that leave residents with little to no time to leave their homes if evacuations are ordered.

Knowing if you need to evacuate or if it’s advised for you to evacuate is important in those situations. So, where can you check for information during developing situations? One site agencies use is Zonehaven.

Counties will often state a certain zone is under evacuation and direct people to community.zonehaven.com. Zonehaven is a map breaking down California counties into zones.

It allows agencies to list a zone under a type of evacuation level. Residents can then either enter their address to find out what zone they are in and if it’s under some sort of evacuation.

Or if a resident already knows what zone they are in, they can immediately recognize it when an agency issues an advisory or order.

A photo showing an Evacuation Order for a zone in Siskiyou County for the McKinney Fire. (Photo from Community.Zonehaven.com)

Zonehaven is used for up-to-date information. Some zones will also allow you to subscribe to alerts.

Not all California counties have Zonehaven. Some will have NIXLE, which is a service that can send alerts to your phone with information from “local public safety departments & schools.”

Another site residents can use to monitor a wildfire is the incidents page on CAL FIRE’s website: fire.ca.gov/incidents.

The incidents page will show information such as the wildfire’s name, acreage burned, where and what time it started, and evacuations issued. The site also includes an evacuation map for some fires and road closures that are in effect.

The incidents page is updated periodically. However, not all fires are CAL FIRE incidents, so checking your local sheriff’s office’s website and social media for live updates is important.

Other social media that may be important to follow are CAL FIRE and its regional agencies, depending on where you live. An account is not needed to check an account’s page on Twitter, but Facebook may prompt you to log in to an account.

@CAL_FIRE shares information on California wildfires on Twitter and Facebook.

@CALFIRE_PIO also shares information from other CAL FIRE accounts and wildfires.

@CALFIREMMU covers Madera, Mariposa and Merced counties. Click here for Facebook.

@CALFIRENEU covers Nevada, Yuba and Placer counties. Click here for Facebook.

@CALFIREAEU covers Amador and El Dorado counties. Click here for Facebook.

@CALFIRE_ButteCo covers Butte County, the cities of Oroville, Biggs, Gridley and Paradise. Click here for Facebook.