The California governor’s office announced Wednesday morning that it has issued a State of Emergency in response to the winter storm battering the state and the storms that will arrive in the coming days.

“California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state,” the governor’s office said in a tweet shortly after 11 a.m., at the same time that state emergency officials were providing a news conference on the state’s response to the storms.

Nancy Ward, the newly-appointed director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said at the news conference, “we anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last 5 years.”

Wednesday’s storm arrives after a Dec. 27 storm and a second storm over the New Year weekend drenched the state, dropping several inches of rain across the Bay Area and the Sacramento region, leading to floods, closed-off highways and streets, and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

The storms are known as atmospheric rivers, large formations of vapor over the Pacific Ocean that move towards the West Coast of the United States back-to-back in a short period of time, unleashing torrents of rain and snow when they move over land.

“We’re currently experiencing a series of storms that may continue for the next 7 to 10 days. Consequently, if the storm materializes as we anticipate, we could see widespread flooding, mudslides, and power outages in many communities,” Ward said.

The state’s Director of the Department of Water Resources Karla Nemeth said at the news conference that Wednesday’s storm is considered slightly weaker than the first two because there is less water vapor in a shorter time period, but that it will include stronger winds as “the primary impact.”

The state is in the midst of a 3-year period considered to be the driest in the state’s history, according to officials, something that only compounds the dangers presented by the series of storms.

The extreme drought conditions have left the ground dry, which has then been soaked by the first two storms, creating a “significant chance” of downed trees, flooding and power outages.

Nemeth said that state and federal officials are working together to monitor flood control throughout the state, such as reservoirs, levees and river systems, and that the state has enough capacity to weather the storms.

In spite of this, state officials advise residents to avoid the roadways, particularly during the brunt of Wednesday’s storm, which is expected to be from the evening into the early-morning hours of Thursday.

Today’s storm is expected to be at its strongest in the evening, when wind gusts could reach faster than 50 miles per hour, potentially causing more damage than the first storms.

Nemeth added that the areas that could see “significant challenges” are the California coast, “from Crescent City all the way down to Los Angeles,” and that flooding is more possible in Mendocino County and along the Russian River and the Navarro River.

The areas near wildfire burn scars are also at risk, and residents that live nearby should be ready to evacuate if the orders arrive.

State officials said that Wednesday’s storm and the later storms present a bigger danger because the ground is still saturated from the rainfall from the New Year weekend.

At the same time, the burn scars where large wildfires happened in recent years present a risk of mudslides, rockslides and debris flows, since the scorched ground was left dry and loose.

The ground has not had a chance to dry up and any additional rainfall may cause more floods, and any trees and structures that were left partially uprooted or damaged will be hit even harder by the stronger winds.

“Additional storms could arrive this weekend and another two storms that could arrive next week,” Nemeth said.

“As those storms progress, as we have multiple storms in sequence, it doesn’t require the same amount of precipitation to inflict significant damage.”