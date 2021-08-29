California deploys urban search and rescue team to assist with Hurricane Ida

(KTXL) — California is sending specialized urban search and rescue personnel to assist in the emergency response to Hurricane Ida.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requested the Oakland-based California/FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-4 be sent to Baton Rouge, Louisiana as part of the National US&R response system on Sunday.

The deployment will not draw from resources used to fight the state’s wildfires, the governor’s office said in a statement.

“As we manage the ongoing emergency response to wildfires and support impacted communities, California is carefully assessing and balancing resources to answer the call to aid our fellow Americans in a time of great need, as we so often received support ourselves in recent years,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Part of the National US&R Response System is managed by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The Oakland-based team will join 14 others called to the Gulf Coast from around the country.

