SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby continues to lead in the race for the State Senate District 8 seat against Dave Jones the day after Election Day.

As of Wednesday morning, Ashby’s lead was by a few thousand votes. Ashby and Jones are vying to replace current State Senator Richard Pan, who has represented the area, albeit when it was a different district, for many years.

Ashby has been on the Sacramento City Council since 2010, representing District 1, which is compromised mainly of the Natomas area. She ran for but lost the race for Sacramento mayor in 2016.

Jones has a decades-long career in public office, joining the Sacramento City Council in 1999 and holding his seat until 2004, then being elected as an Assembly member and later California Insurance Commissioner.

Following redistricting after the 2020 census, District 8 now occupies much of what was the previous District 6 in the area around the city of Sacramento.