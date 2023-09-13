(FOX40.COM) — October is Firefighter Appreciation Month and in the middle of the month, the California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will return to Sacramento.

The ceremony is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, and a preview of the ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 13, where guests can see the preparation and practice that goes into the ceremony.

This year, 35 names will be added to the California Firefighters Memorial Wall at Capitol Park in downtown Sacramento.

Friday’s event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Sheraton Grand Hotel.

The Memorial Ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. inside the Sheraton Grand Hotel before moving to the Memorial Wall at 4:30 p.m. in Capitol Park.

This ceremony has been held since 2002 and has honored more than 1,500 firefighters who have died in the line of duty since California became a state in 1850.

The ceremony will feature a uniformed firefighter procession, personal tributes and the presentation of a U.S. flag to the families of those whose names are newly added to the Memorial Wall.