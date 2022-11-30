CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The Sierra Nevada has seen several feet of snowfall in November prompting winter road closures across the state.

These are the latest winter road closures along California highways, according to Caltrans.

North of Lake Tahoe

SR-89 from the Lassen National Park Southern Boundary to SR-44 Junction (Lassen Loop).

SR-89 is also closed at Monitor Pass.

Lake Tahoe to Yosemite National Park

SR-4: Will be closed for the season from the East End of Lake Alpine to 7.3 miles west of the junction of SR-89.

SR-108: Is closed for the season from 7.2 miles east of Strawberry to 3 miles west of the junction of US 395.

SR-120: Will be closed from Crane Flat to 3 miles west of the US 395 junction and Tioga Pass.

South of Yosemite National Park

SR-168: Closed from Lake Sabrina to Aspendell.