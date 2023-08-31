In this aerial photo, the Enterprise Bridge is seen at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on April 16, 2023. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest update from the official U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the Golden State is nearly 100% drought-free.

Drought conditions have continued to retreat across the state after the winter season brought heavy rain and historic snowfall. Tropical Storm Hilary brought even more rain during the summer.

The data, released on Aug. 24, shows that about 93% of California is free from any drought classification. This percentage has continued to increase since March, when researchers found that more than 50% of the state was out of a drought, an accomplishment that happened for the first time in three years.

About 6% of the state is considered to be “abnormally dry,” the U.S. Drought Monitor’s least severe classification, while about 1% of the region is considered to be in a “moderate drought.”

No area in the Golden State is considered to be in an “extreme or exceptional” drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst classifications.

In November, virtually all of California’s Central Valley was deemed to be in an “exceptional drought,” but now the region is entirely drought-free.

The map showed California’s drought condition on Nov. 29, 2022, and Aug. 24, 2023. ( U.S. Drought Monitor)

However, not all of the state is entirely free from the drought since “abnormally dry and moderate” drought conditions persist in parts of Northern and Southern California, including Del Norte, Siskiyou, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.