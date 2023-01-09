(KTXL) — The California National Guard went to Wilton as it’s been one of the hardest hit communities by the series of storms.

On Sunday, Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of Wilton due to “imminent flooding.” There were concerns the storm could make roads impassable, limiting residents’ ability to leave once the rain starts.

A High Water Vehicle and a four-member crew from the National Guard are in the area to help out with emergency operations.

Others crews have also been hard at work since New Year’s Eve to fix the levees that broke that weekend. Meanwhile, more wet weather is expected.