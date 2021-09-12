California recall election enters final hours

Need to find a voting center near you? Click here to find the closest location to vote or drop-off your ballot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A process that began in early 2020 is about to come to an end this week.

The finish line for the California gubernatorial recall election is Tuesday, where voters will learn if there’s a change of guard, or business as usual.

This will be the second time California will vote on a recall election — the first time back in 2003 when then-governor Gray Davis was recalled and replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“It has been a whirlwind,” said Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio.

Maviglio was Davis’ press secretary during the 2003 recall. He said circumstances are a lot different now than in 2003.

“There are so many more Democrats than Republicans, twice as many,” Maviglio said. “Back in 2003, it was mostly even.”

Maviglio also said Newsom enjoys a better economic situation than Davis did.

“Gray Davis had a $1 billion budget deficit. Newsom has a multi-billion dollar surplus,” Maviglio said. “When you can play Santa Claus, giving away for basically the entire year during this budget season — as opposed to cutting the budget of just about everyone — it makes a big, big difference.”

Another thing that could be different: Republican candidate Larry Elder added a tab to his website for voters to report election incidents and a petition to demand a special legislative session to investigate what he calls the “twisted results of the 2021 special election.”

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said she plans to have a safe and fair election.

“I ask this person, if you happen to win, will you continue with the theft issues? Did you believe you won by theft or fraud? No one wants to answer that question because it only applies to them if they lose,” Weber said. “I never fear lawsuits.”

