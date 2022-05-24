CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Political leaders from California reacted to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday afternoon, where more than a dozen students and 1 teacher were killed.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old gunman was eventually shot and killed by officers that responded to the shooting.

“14 children and a teacher dead. Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe. This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW.” Gov. Gavin Newsom

“Ten years after Sandy Hook, and children in the United States are still being murdered in their classrooms. All because some of those elected to office refuse to consider stronger gun control. Let’s find the courage to stand up and protect our kids.” California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

“Uvalde, Texas, is the latest on the heartbreaking list of mass shootings. Reports that 14 elementary school students and a teacher have been murdered are beyond tragic. I’m just speechless at the evil that is running rampant, and behind all of these acts is a firearm.” US Senator Dianne Feinstein

“The sorrow and pain radiating our nation today is incomprehensible. 15 lives lost and 15 families destroyed. God pour out your peace and comfort on Uvalde, Texas.” Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln