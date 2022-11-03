Thanks to fresh snowfall and cooler temperatures, some California ski resorts, like Mammoth Mountain, have announced they will open early this year.

Mammoth Mountain says it has received 6” of new snow this week and, with temperatures staying below freezing, it can keep the snowmaking equipment running “around the clock.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below is a list of other tentative opening dates (courtesy: onthesnow.com):

Mammoth Mountain – Nov. 5

Heavenly – Nov. 18

Snow Summit – Nov. 18

Northstar California – Nov. 18

Mountain High – Nov. 19

Palisades Tahoe – Nov. 22

Sugar Bowl Resort – Nov. 25

Soda Springs – Nov. 25

Bear Mountain – Dec. 1

Kirkwood – Dec. 2

Boreal Mountain Resort – Dec. 3

Tahoe Donner – Dec. 9

Mt. Baldy – Dec. 16

Ski China Peak – Dec. 16

Homewood Mountain Resort – Dec. 16

Dodge Ridge – Dec. 16

June Mountain – Dec. 17

Bear Valley – Dec. 17

Mt. Shasta Ski Park – Dec. 18

Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area – Dec. 24

Sierra-at-Tahoe – Dec. 25

Snow Valley – Dec. 25

Donner Ski Ranch – Feb. 1