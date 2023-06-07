(KTXL) — In celebration of California State Parks Week, the California State Railroad Museum and Foundation will be holding free rides on the historic turntable on June 14.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., those first to arrive at the Central Pacific Passenger Station will get a ride on an open-air gondola for 15 minutes that will include a few turns on the turntable.

“This is the first time the public has had the chance to take rides on the historic turntable, an activity designed to connect the importance of railroad turntables and roundhouses with railroad history and operation,” the museum wrote in a news release.

The turntable was built in 1911 for Union Pacific by the American Bridge Company. It was originally located in Yamika, Washington before it was brought to the Old Sacramento State Historic Park in 1980.

Other Local California State Parks Week Events

Free Horseback Rides at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

When: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14

This event is intended for those new to horseback riding or do not have the equipment to experience it. The ride will be a interpretive tour of the Mississippi Bar area of Lake Natoma.

The rides will start at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and a sunset ride. For more information click here.

Kayaking on Lake Tahoe

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 14

This event includes free rental equipment, lunch and a guide while on the lake. This event is limited to the first 10 registrants.

This event is focused on giving people more confidence to adventure out on the lake on their own. Click here to learn more.

Coldstream Historical Mountain Bike Tour

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17

This four hour ride will take mountain bikers on a guided tour on fire roads and paved park roads that feature the original China Cove beach area and railroad vistas.

Click here to learn more.

For the full list of events during California State Parks Week click here.