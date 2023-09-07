(FOX40.COM) — As the final days of summer near, California’s reservoirs are in a position they have not been in for some time, they still have a significant amount of water in them.

As of Thursday, all but Trinity Reservoir near Redding and Casitas near Ventura are at or above their historic average levels, according to the California Department of Water data exchange.

Most reservoirs are also still well above 70 percent of their total capacity, with Lake Cachuma having the highest total capacity percentage of 95 percent.

The Department of Water Resource told FOX40.com that not since 2019 has California seen most of the major state reservoirs above their average level for the given time of year.

Just a year ago, California’s two largest reservoirs Shasta and Oroville were at 34 percent and 36 percent of their total capacity respectively.

Today both lakes are above 75 percent of their total capacity and around 130 percent of their historic average level.

The DWR told FOX40.com that while these reservoir numbers are exciting there is still a need to recharge groundwater supplies and continuously watch developing climate conditions.

This cautious attitude is not without reason, when reservoir levels were near today’s in 2019 the future may have looked promising, but come 2020 things were very different.

In September 2020, Shasta and Oroville were around 50 percent of their total capacity and many of the other states reservoirs were in the same condition. These conditions continued and even continued until 2023.

As the state moves into the final months of the year DWR said it is unlikely that any reservoirs will see a late summer or early fall recharge from snowmelt as much of this winters dense snowpack has melted away.