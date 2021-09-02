Calm winds aid crews fighting Caldor Fire in Tahoe basin

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Another hard day of work continued for crews on the front lines of the Caldor Fire.

With fire activity remaining mostly calm in the Lake Tahoe basin Thursday, crews removed hazardous fuels to keep homes protected.

The smoke inversion layer again kept fire activity low near the Christmas Valley area as the fire burns away from homes in tough terrain and moving towards trimmer peak, near Heavenly Ski Resort.

“They made some good efforts to put some lines in and get some more containment on the fire,” said Rita Henderson, a public information officer for the Caldor Fire.

While things look good in the Tahoe basin, officials are worried about the fire’s spread northwest of Strawberry, near Wrights Lake.

Tonight, many homes are still standing in the Echo Lake area, which was threatened by flames on Monday. The historic Berkeley Echo Lake Camp remained untouched, but one home was destroyed in the eastern corner of Echo Circle.

Access to some areas has been difficult for fire crews as burned trees give away and block major roads like Highway 50 near Strawberry.

“Firefighters got some good containment and were able to make some progress around the fire, hopefully putting this sooner to bed — sooner than later,” Henderson said.