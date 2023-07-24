TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) – The past nine months have been quite the journey for professional golfer Corey Pereira and his girlfriend, Leah Bertuccelli.

“Early October we found out…it was a shock to everyone. Obviously, cancer at 26 is crazy,” said Pereira, a native of Cameron Park.

Bertuccelli was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer, and Pereira without hesitation put his golf career on hold.

“Things went from bad to worse, I’d say,” Pereira said. “Doctors used some pretty crazy words like, ‘untreatable,’ we heard ‘one in a billion’ at one point. We’d find out while it was very rare and a little more treatable and known than that. We just progressed to treatment after that.”

“He has been so grounding throughout this whole thing,” Bertuccelli said. “He’s stood by me through everything… A lot of people may never go through something like this in their relationship. With us getting all of the hard things out of the way first, I think that really solidifies our relationship. I really feel like we can go through anything now.”

After 10 rounds of chemotherapy and 35 rounds of radiation, Bertuccelli is in remission.

“Every hospital visit, he’s been there just holding my hand,” Bertuccelli added. “Now I can be out here with him supporting him. It’s just a dream come true.”

With a new chapter for Bertuccelli, Pereira is headed back to the links.

Just days before the Barracuda Championship, Pereira was granted a sponsor’s exemption.

The Cameron Park native adds: “I think the combination of this opportunity and that it’s just been a really nice month, month and a half for us. After dealing with about six or seven months of, just really brutal.”

When looking back at the road the pair have been on, Bertuccelli reflects on the moments that brought them closer together.

“Right after I got diagnosed, it was a couple of weeks after my first chemo treatment, I lost all of my hair. I just shaved it off so that it wouldn’t be as messy when my hair fell out. And then Corey actually came up to me and he handed me the razor and he said, ‘Okay now it’s my turn. Shave my head.’”

“It was really unifying and a relief to know that I wasn’t in this alone and that he was there for me backing me up for the whole thing. That was just a physical show of his support that really stuck with me.”

“I’m wearing this sunflower pin,” Pereira said. “It’s actually the symbol of Sarcoma patients. It’s just something that I’m going to start making a part of my routine. Putting it on a hat or a golf bag. Just a good thing to keep with me to kind of remind me that if I hit a bad shot, there are worse things in life that could be happening.”