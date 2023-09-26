(FOX40.COM) — Tens of thousands of people attended the 17th Annual California Capital Airshow making it a record-breaking year for attendance at Mather Airport.

The two-day event had more than 105,000 attendees when it officially wrapped up on Sunday, according to organizers.

This year’s show featured performances from some of the world’s most thrilling aircraft and best pilots including the United States Air Force Thunderbirds jet demonstration team.

Other aircraft that filled the Sacramento skies were the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster Demonstration and Navy F-18 Super Hornet.

“The feeling of bringing the Airshow back to full capacity for the first time since 2019 is indescribable,” California Capital Airshow Executive Director Darcy Brewer said. “It was a perfect weekend, made even more memorable by seeing the joy and excitement the event brought to the Sacramento region’s families and aviation enthusiasts.”

Before the two-day event, the Airshow hosted a free community event on Friday at Village Green Park in Rancho Cordova where the public received the chance to meet airshow performers.

“We are especially grateful to the over one thousand volunteers who work tirelessly to produce this thrilling and meaningful community event year year,” Brewer said. “We simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Organizers said planning for the 2024 event is already underway. Information about next year’s event will be release in the upcoming months.