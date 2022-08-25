CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States.

Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather

Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2

One of the show-stopping aircraft that will appear in the skies above Mather Airport is the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor.

The airshows website says that more performances may be added as the show gets closer to opening day.

Other air performances will include:

‘Planes of Fame’ F-86 sabre and MIG 15 Dogfight

Air Force Heritage Flight featuring the F-22 Raptor and P-38 Lighting

Canadian Forces F-18 Hornet Demo

E/A-18G Growler Legacy Team

US Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady

US Navy Legacy Flight featuring the E/A-18G Growlers and F4U Corsair

One of these flying aircraft that you will also be able to take a close-up look at is the U-2 Dragon Lady.

Designed by legendary Lockheed Skunkworks aeronautical engineer Clearance “Kelly” Johnson, the U-2 served as a way for the United States to gain intelligence about the former Soviet Union during the cold war.

Locally, the U-2 is still operated with the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base.

More ground displays may be added as the opening day of the show draws nearer.

Current ground displays include:

C-5 Super Galaxy M

C-17 Globemaster II

KC-10 Extender

KC-135 Stratotanker

T-38 Talons

UPS and Fed Ex aircraft

Public Safety and First Responder aircraft

An “Un-Sung Hero’ will also be honored with a flight in a historical T-6 Texan. This sponsored event has people submit someone from the Sacramento area who they think has given themselves to better the community.