(KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow is returning to Mather Airport this September and those looking to get an early deal on tickets should consider becoming an Air Show Insider.

Starting Wednesday, insiders can purchase tickets up to 50 percent off, which will be the lowest price that the tickets will be available all year.

Some of the benefits of being an Air Show Insider include receiving the Flying Schedule for Air Show Weekend, Airshow Performance Announcements and special insider-only discounts and offers.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the air show and feature some of the best pilots in the world.

Some of the other special events include:

• Tucker’s Air Patrol

• US Navy Super Horney Demo

• Jim Peitz Aerosports

• A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team