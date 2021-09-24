CA Capital Airshow: Eric Rucker talks with ‘Unsung Hero’ contest winner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40’s Eric Rucker talks with Tiffani Fink, who’s the winner of the “Unsung Hero” contest, about her flight in a WW-II era Texan trainer plane.

“To get up close and personal kind of in this space where it wasn’t as crowded was unique and it gave me an idea of everything I need to come back and see tomorrow,” Fink said. “Thank you to my team. They made this all possible. They worked so hard and with so much heart.”

Here is her nomination:

“As the head of the Paratransti Team, she was instrumental as the pandemic began in expanding her company’s capabilities and redirecting their resources from social service transportation to brining meals to over 1,000 senior citizens a day, across Sacramento, through the ‘Great Plates Delivered’ program. Faced with the unprecedented challenge of keeping seniors safe and well-fed she dug in, worked out a plan to get everyone in need the basic necessities of life. Then when vaccines became available to those at greatest risk, she made sure Paratransit’s essential workers got them to the vaccine centers, all at no cost to the senior citizen or those with mobility restrictions. Because she kept so many of our seniors safe — she deserves to fly high!