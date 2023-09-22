(FOX40.COM) — The California Capital Airshow returns to historic Mather Airport for the 17th year with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

Starting at 6 a.m., FOX40 will host their morning shows live from Mather Airport on the tarmac.

Matthew Nobert

The airfield at Mather Airport is already filled with some of the United States Air Force’s largest planes, fastest planes, highest-flying planes and a plane that is brand new to Travis Air Force Base.

This year’s airshow will include performances from the A-10 Thunderbolt II, P-51 Mustang, USAF C-17 Globemaster III, U-2 Dragon Lady, F/A-18 Super Hornet and more.