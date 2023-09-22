(FOX40.COM) — The California Capital Airshow returns to historic Mather Airport for the 17th year with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

Starting at 6 a.m., FOX40 will host their morning shows live from Mather Airport on the tarmac.

  • Matthew Nobert
The airfield at Mather Airport is already filled with some of the United States Air Force’s largest planes, fastest planes, highest-flying planes and a plane that is brand new to Travis Air Force Base.

This year’s airshow will include performances from the A-10 Thunderbolt II, P-51 Mustang, USAF C-17 Globemaster III, U-2 Dragon Lady, F/A-18 Super Hornet and more.