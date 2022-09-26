SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparations are underway for the California Capital Airshow which starts Friday, Sept. 30 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2.

The show will feature a number of exhibits about different aircraft at the Mather Airport.

Air Ops Director Dennis Dunbar said he likes coming to Sacramento because of the city’s attention to the future.

“The opportunity to be able to introduce young aspiring aviators to these pilots, to these heroes if you will, that are great role models that won’t let these children down— to me that’s always been what gets me excited about coming to air shows,” Dunbar said.

In addition to aerial exhibitions, there will be dozens of airplanes on the ground that visitors can see up close.