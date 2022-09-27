(KTXL) — FOX40 News’ Richard Sharp got a close-up look at a CF-18 Hornet, one of the planes to be featured in the California Capital Airshow this weekend, at Mather Airport where the event will be held.

California Capital Airshow Executive Director Darcy Brewer said fans of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” will want to attend.

“If you thought the movie was cool this summer, you’re going to feel like you’re on the movie set this weekend,” Brewer said.

The CF-18 is very similar to F-18s, the planes flown by the protagonists in the sequel to the classic 80s Tom Cruise movie.

The plane, a part of the Canadian Royal Air Force, is one of the aircraft from U.S.-allied countries taking part in the show.

“Although we’re honoring the 75th anniversary of the Air Force were doing it this year through the eyes of all the other branches which is why you’ll see planes like this from other countries and from across the nation” Brewer said.

The California Capital Airshow runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.