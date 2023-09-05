(FOX40.COM) –The 17th annual California Capital Airshow, presented by Sacramento County in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova, returns on September 23-24 at Mather Airport in Sacramento County.

The two-day event will feature performances from “some of the world’s most thrilling aircraft”, such as the renowned United States Air Force Thunderbirds jet demonstration team, according to Capital Airshow Spokesperson Lindsey Nelson in a press release.

She reported that attendees will have the opportunity to explore 171 acres of aircraft displays and exhibits on the ground.

This “massive aviation festival” is reported to include flying performances from 12-4 p.m. each day of the event.

The event will include performances from the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster Demonstration, U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, and a lineup of world-class civilian aerobatic performers.

“The airshow will offer an incredible lineup of aircraft and performers from all over the world,” said Darcy Brewer, Executive Director of California Capital Airshow in a press release. “Our team works all year long to put on an event that the community will love, and we’ve added even more exhibits and experiences for attendees to enjoy this year.”

In partnership with the Rancho Cordova Barrel District, the airshow is advertised to debut “The Hangar Chalet,” which will be a ticketed area within the airshow for attendees to have a commemorative tasting glass pour from four local breweries. The area is reported to also have seating, food trucks, and the option to purchase additional Barrel District partner beverages throughout the event.

Another new airshow feature this year is a free community event to kick off the Airshow weekend from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Village Green Park in Rancho Cordova. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet airshow performers and enjoy live music, food trucks, activities provided by local organizations, and chances to win free airshow tickets and merchandise.

The California Capital Airshow will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at Village Green Park in Rancho Cordova. Discounted tickets and a sign-up option to receive festival updates as an Airshow Insider can be found at www.californiacapitalairshow.com. Tickets will not be available onsite on the weekend of the performances.