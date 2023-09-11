(FOX40.COM) — The California Capital Airshow is returning to Mather Airport and to kick things off they will be holding a free meet and greet with the United States Air Force Thunderbird pilots.

The airshow will run from Sept. 23 to the 24th at Mather Airport featuring the USAF Thunderbirds.

On Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the public will have the opportunity to meet with the airshow performers at the Village Green Park in Rancho Cordova.

The United States Air Force of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base will be providing live music for the event.

For those kids wanting to get some hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities there will be several events hosted by the Sacramento Children’s Museum and Mad Science of Sacramento.

If you are not a fan of STEM or airplanes there will be appearances and activities hosted by local Sacramento professional and youth athletic organizations.

Sacramento Republic FC will be holding soccer drill practice, the Sacramento River Cat’s very own mascot Dinger will be meeting people, the Rancho Cordova Track Club will be giving hurdle lessons and the Rancho Cordova Little League will be playing catch.

A selection of food trucks will also be providing meals after guests build up an appetite from all these physical and mental activities.

This is the 17th Capital City Airshow and all proceeds from the event go towards scholarships, donations and year-round educational youth programming.