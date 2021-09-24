Check out some of the performances from the California Capital Airshow

The California Capital Airshow began Friday, with aircraft like USAF Thunderbirds and Canadian Snowbirds flying across the sky, honoring veterans and giving back to the community.

A livestream of the show can be seen here, but for those who missed it, FOX40 has you covered.

Want to buy tickets? Click or tap here. Tickets can only be purchased online.

Thunderbirds – “Bringing the rock and roll to the airshow! The Ambassadors in blue demonstrate a clear example of America’s air power – flying six F-16 Fight Falcons for fans of all ages.”

USAF F-35 Lightning II – “When Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe climbs into the F-35, she’s strapping into the centerpiece of 21st century global security. You’re going to see and feel the power and maneuverability of America’s finest frontline fighter jet.”