SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow kicked off on Friday with demonstrations from the United States Air Forces F-22 Raptor and historic war birds like the P-38 Lightening.

The airshow started on Friday with the drive-in show that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic, but after guests asked for its return the organizers have decided to continue it on as a special fan experience.

“All the aircraft are different and all the crews, which are really the ones that make an impact on young people. Everything is different, all the activities are different, all the food is different and all the music is different.” – California Capital Airshow Executive Director Darcy Brewer

The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation all-weather stealth fighter that was introduced to the United States Air Force in December 2005.

Tricia Pasque is one of only 11 women to pilot the renowned ‘Dragon Lady’, reconnaissance aircraft, since it was introduced in 1957.

The California Capital Airshow not only allows guests to get an up close look at the most modern aircraft used by the various branches of the U.S. Military, but also at rare vintage aircraft that showcase the evolution of aeronautics.