SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Bring you favorite drinks, snacks and folding chair for an in-your-face airshow: the California Capital Airshows Friday Drive-In/ Tailgate Airshow.

Parked on the west cargo ramp at Mather Airport, guests of this unique airshow experience will be rocked by more than a dozen military aircraft screaming through the skies over Sacramento for three hours.

Just 1,500 tickets are on sale for this event that will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. Tickets will be sold per vehicle and the amount of attendees is based on the amount of seatbelts in the vehicle.

Flying in the show will be the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor, Navy Growler Legacy Team, Canadian Forces F-18 and more.

Some things to know before you go:

No grills or glass allowed

There will be no access to ground displays

No food or drink purchases available on site

Parking area will measure 15-feet deep by 20-feet wide

RV’s, campers and trailers are not allowed

Pop-up tents and large beach umbrellas are not allowed, but personal umbrellas are allowed

Alcoholic beverages are not permitted

Portable restrooms and handwash stations will be available