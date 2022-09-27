SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow will be at the Mather Airport this weekend featuring numerous kinds of aircrafts.

Mather Boulevard between North Mather Boulevard and Douglas Road will be closed during the event along with Airpark Drive between Femoyer Street and Cap Rock Way, and westbound North Mather Boulevard between Mather Boulevard and Zinfandel Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Performers began arriving at Mather Airport on Monday. Noise is expected to increase due to intermittent air traffic from Monday to Friday.

Planes will be flying on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Flying in the show will be the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor, Navy Growler Legacy Team, Canadian Forces F-18 and more.

Here is a list of supplies you should bring if you plan on attending the airshow:

Foldable chair

Comfortable shoes

Water

Sunblock

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Hat