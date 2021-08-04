Skip to content
The California Capital Airshow is back September 24-26!
Capital Airshow
Posted:
Aug 4, 2021 / 11:35 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2021 / 10:56 AM PDT
Are you ready for the speed? The adrenaline? The high-flying, daring stunts? Then you’re ready for the California Capital Airshow! September 25th and 26th at Mather Airport. Plus, buckle up for an all-new, drive-in experience on Friday, September 24th, as mighty military jets rock the skies in a one-of-a-kind event!
Can’t wait for the high-flying action? Make sure you check out the California Capital Airshow website and become an “Airshow Insider”! Becoming an insider is free and is the best way to be the first to get all of the news and details on this year’s events and to get HUGE discounts on tickets!
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
CLICK HERE
