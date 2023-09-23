(FOX40.COM) — Day one of the 17th annual California Capitol Airshow at Mather Airport in Rancho Cordova kicked off Saturday and hundreds of people showed up to take part in the festivities.

Here’s what some of the show’s attendees had to say about their experience:

•Video above: On Sept. 22 the director of the airshow described the airshow festivities.

Scott and Maricela Basgall, 17th annual California Capitol Airshow

Maricela Basgall, 45

Sacramento

Q: What brought you to the airshow today?

A: I met someone who was advertising the show. Her name is Darcy. She was really nice and made me feel so welcomed to come so I decided to come check it out with my husband (Scott) and daughter. My daughter is a part of the group ‘Girls in Aviation.’

Q: Have you ever been to the California Capitol Airshow?

A: No, this is our first time. During the showtimes we would always hear and see the planes from afar, but we’ve never actually attended the show.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to share about the California Capital Airshow?

A: So far it’s been really fun and we’re glad we came out.

Robert Guzman, 17th annual California Capital Airshow

Robert Guzman, 48

Modesto

Q: What brought you to the airshow today?

A: It’s amazing to be able to come out and support all of the veterans.

Q: Have you ever been to the California Capitol Airshow?

A: I used to go to airshows all the time as a kid. I feel blessed to have been able to bring my son out today to experience it too. This event brings the kid out of me again.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to share about the California Capital Airshow?

A: I drove out here (Sacramento) from Modesto. It’s been a great time.

Dave Morris, 17th annual California Capitol Airshow

Dave Morris, 63

Sacramento

Q: What brought you to the airshow today?

A: The weather, the planes, and the free ticket I got from my wife. I like the atmosphere. I’m a navy veteran. I served for 21 years.

Q: Have you ever been to the California Capitol Airshow?

A: I’ve been coming for years. This year I came with my wife and friends.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most at the California Capital Airshow?

A: I’m excited to see the F35. They’re just awesome planes. The maneuverability and the stealth capability are like no other.

Lachaune Myles, 17th annual California Capital Airshow

Lachaune Myles, 35

Sacramento

Q: What brought you to the airshow today?

A: I wanted to bond with my three and a half year old son and the little one I have on the way. I love seeing his excitement.

Q: Have you ever been to the California Capitol Airshow?

A: This is my second year. I love it. My uncle and my husband’s uncle served in the military. It’s nice to see something like this.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to share about the California Capital Airshow?

A: It’s a great event and I’d like to thank all of the veterans and everyone else involved in putting this together.

Olivia Kite, 17th annual California Capital Airshow

Olivia Kite, 22

Sacramento

Q: What brought you to the airshow today?

A: My husband bought me tickets for the show. He’s currently in the Navy and training to be a pilot. This makes me really excited for him.

Q: Have you ever been to the California Capitol Airshow?

A: This is my fourth year. I always look forward to it.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most at the California Capital Airshow?

A: Looking at all of the planes, taking and pictures, and sending them to my husband since he couldn’t be here today.

Randy and Amanda Baker, 17th annual California Capital Airshow

Randy Baker, 31

Sacramento

Q: What brought you to the airshow today?

A: My wife (Amanda) works in maintenance at the hangar. It’s always fun to come out and get a feel for what she does.

Q: Have you ever been to the California Capitol Airshow?

A: This is my third show. I wasn’t able to come last year, but I’m glad to be back.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most at the California Capital Airshow?

A: All of the noise. There’s nothing like hearing the roar of the planes or the feeling you get when one takes off or flies by.

Day two of the 17th annual Capital Airshow is scheduled to happen 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. For more information visit californiacapitalairshow.com.





