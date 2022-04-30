(KTXL) — Hundreds of the most influential leaders from the greater Sacramento Region will gather and advocate for our area in Washington D.C.

From the California state capital to the nation’s capital, the 50th Capital-To-Capital Program and advocacy conference will be held for four days.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Blackwood is one of Sacramento’s representatives who attended.

“Billions of dollars. Right? Billions with a ‘B’ have come into this region because of this program,” she said.

The chamber organized the four-day event that hasn’t been in person for the past two years.

Leaders from various sectors, including around 75 elected representatives from across California’s capital region are in attendance.

“You’ve got representatives from 22 cities, six counties, the largest employers, the smallest employers, your higher ed institutions, your non-profit community; not worrying about any of the politics that happen in town. This is just about being a Capitol region citizen, and fighting for the resources that the capitol region needs,” Blackwood said.

The delegation is made up of 12 different policy teams representing a variety of interests that directly impact our area from issues like water resources to economic development, to infrastructure.

Members of each team will meet with national leaders to push for support and federal funding.

“There is more money right now than there has been in a lifetime. So these are really catalytic investments in housing, in broadband, in roads, in rail, and green technology,” said Blackwood.

Less than a year after the deadly and destructive Caldor and Dixie fires, forest health and wildfire mitigation is top of mind.

“In our region, we suffer from drought and we suffer from flood and everything in between. So the management of that is critically important.”

Keri Thomas with Sutter Health says economic recovery is a major theme at this year’s conference when keeping the pandemic in mind.

“We’re not done. we need continued relief. We need to make sure that we can get people back to jobs,” said Thomas.

Today was an introductory day for the attendees to get settled in. Sunday, members of the delegation will begin to meet with one another and get to work.