

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTXL) – The annual Capitol-to-Capitol advocacy conference, a multi-day event featuring hundreds of Sacramento-area business and political leaders, will take place in Washington D.C. starting Saturday.

Commonly referred to as “Cap-to-Cap,” this year’s event, presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, will mark the program’s 50th anniversary.

The four-day conference is expected to include a local contingent of nearly 350 local business leaders traveling to Washington D.C. – with nearly 70 elected representatives – who will meet with federal officials to advocate on behalf of their constituents.

Advocacy sessions are expected to address a wide array of issues including advances for business development, an inclusive economy, and a vibrant and connected region.

“After a pause in 2020 and a virtual event in 2021, we are thrilled Cap-to-Cap is returning in-person in 2022,” said Amanda Blackwood, President & CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. “Now is the time to look to the future and advocate for ways to elevate our business climate to support and accelerate inclusive growth,” she continued.

Congressmembers Ami Bera and Doris Matsui are among the representatives expected to speak during the conference while the office of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg confirmed he is expected to attend as well. During his visit to the nation’s capital, Steinberg plans to meet with senior White House officials on a wide array of issues including affordable housing, mental health, and homelessness.

