(KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce said it would soon be sending a group to Washington D.C. for the chamber’s own 51st Annual Capitol-to-Capitol event.

At the 5-day event, which takes place from April 22-26, members from the Metro Chamber will meet with D.C. lawmakers to advocate various regional interests to federal officials.

“We are thrilled to lead this group of incredibly motivated and dedicated changemakers to Washington D.C. to be a resounding voice of business for the Greater Sacramento area,” said Jenna Abbott, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Sacramento MetroChamber.

The Metro Chamber said it had outlined four areas it would seek to lobby lawmakers on this year: infrastructure investment; flood and fire protection; healthy communities; and workforce development and education.

FOX40, along with other regional businesses such as Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and Raley’s, sponsor Cap-to-Cap.