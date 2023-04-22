(KTXL) — From our state capital to out nations capital hundreds of Sacramento-area business and political leaders are in Washington, D.C., starting Saturday for the 51st Annual Cap-to-Cap program and advocacy conference.

President and CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber Amanda Blackwood said she is “really excited” as this is the “largest delegation” in the 51 years that the Metro Chamber has put on Cap-to-Cap.

A total of 400 attendees will be making their way to the nations capital to represent to the Sacramento region.

“One-hundred elected officials representing every city, every county — we’re 22 cities, six counties strong in the Capital region, our full crew is here, so I think it’s really a testament to the political climate, and the political climate feeling like they’re empowered to make change and showing up to make that change,” Blackwood said.

The delegation is made up of 12 different policy teams representing a variety of interests that directly impact our area from issues like Flood control, to economic development, to infrastructure.

“We represent our region and the things it takes to be strong, and we’re here to get it done,” Blackwood continued.

Saturday is the first of four days of the conference where attendees introduced themselves and settled-in. Sunday is when members of the delegation will meet and get to work.