(FOX40.COM) — A carjacking in the area of 5th and J streets around noon evolved into a pursuit throughout much of Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The stolen vehicle was reported as a yellow pick-up truck and both Sacramento police and the California Highway Patrol were conducting the pursuit.

Flight Radar shows a CHP helicopter following a similar path to the chase reported by law enforcement agencies.

Sacramento Police said they believe the suspects have been detained near the 3000 block of K Street.