A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A is celebrating the spring season with its Watermelon Mint Lemonade, a popular item returning to participating restaurants nationwide six years after its debut.

The seasonal drink will be available starting April 3 and can be enjoyed in three different versions: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea, the company announced Thursday.

Chick-fil-A’s four watermelon and mint flavored drinks (Chick-fil-A)

The Watermelon Mint Sunjoy combines tart and sweet flavors by combining Chick-fil-A’s lemonade with its Sweetened Iced Tea along with watermelon and mint flavors.

The Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade combines Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert with the new lemonade drink and the Watermelon Mint Iced Tea, which combines iced tea with watermelon and mint flavors, is freshly brewed daily.

“Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers. Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The limited-time items will be available throughout the spring season while supplies last.

The re-introduction of the Watermelon Mint Lemonade comes after the chicken restaurant announced that it would remove the side salad to simplify its menu.