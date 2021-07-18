CHP: DUI suspect arrested after striking median, leaving debris in roadway that caused fatal crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on suspicion of DUI after striking a temporary median wall that left debris in the road which investigators say caused a fatal crash on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said the first crash happened at around 5:14 a.m. when Stockton resident Estevan Mora, 25, was driving a Ford Mustang south on the freeway just past Mingo Road.

CHP investigators said Mora made an “unsafe turning movement” and struck the center median wall that was made with temporary plastic and metal barriers.

The crash left several items in the roadway on the northbound lanes of Highway 99.

Minutes later, CHP said a 63-year-old Ione woman driving north in a Toyota Corolla struck the debris and pulled over to the right shoulder.

Shortly after that crash, a 65-year-old Galt woman driving north in a Chevrolet Malibu also struck the debris and pulled over to the right shoulder behind the Corolla driver.

The Galt woman got out of her car and walked over to the driver of the Toyota and they talked about what happened, according to CHP.

As the woman walked back to her car, CHP said a 43-year-old man in a Toyota Camry swerved to avoid the debris in the road, losing control of the car and struck the Galt woman.

The woman was thrown into a nearby field where she died from her injuries, according to CHP.

On the other side of the highway, CHP officers said Mora showed signs of alcohol intoxication and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The driver of the Camry stayed at the scene of the fatal crash and cooperated with investigators.

No additional information was released about the victim.