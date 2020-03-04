CHP sergeant injured in crash on northbound I-5 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol sergeant was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries after a crash on northbound I-5, north of Fremont Street in Stockton.

Wednesday morning around 8:45 a.m., the sergeant was towing a car that had been disabled in a previous collision.

According to CHP, a driver in another car hit the rear of the CHP patrol car. The CHP sergeant was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The other driver remained at the scene and was not transported.

The number four and five lanes on I-5 remain closed.

At this time, authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.