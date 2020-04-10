Church community members give thanks to Lodi Memorial Hospital staff with drive-thru parade

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi community got out of their homes and into their cars to give thanks and support their local doctors and nurses — at a distance.

Several churches in the community came together and put out messages to their parishioners, asking them to participate in a drive-thru parade around Lodi Memorial Hospital.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, participants drove by during the change of shifts for health care workers.

Almost every car or family that participated had someone holding a handmade sign with a message of hope.

The hospital’s staff gathered outside to watch the parade and read the signs of encouragement.

“It’s something that we can be doing to keep ourselves busy and still supporting the community,” explained nurse Heather Hagen.

Hagen, a nurse at the hospital, participated in the parade because she knows firsthand just how much this show of support means to the staff.

“That means the world to us and the community has been amazing,” Hagen said. “There’s been a lot of items donated. There’s been a lot of businesses that have brought food to the staff every day and we just feel very supported by the community.”

Not only were the people in the parade showing their thanks but because it was organized by local churches, many people also offered their prayers. Praying for the doctors and nurses, praying for the sick and praying for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The churches plan on driving by again at 9 p.m. Thursday.

