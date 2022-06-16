Courtesy of William Jessup University Institute for Biodiversity and the Environment

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 490 acres of untouched woodlands in western Placer County that contains 34 prehistoric Maidu and Miwok Native American sites is being preserved in a partnership with William Jessup University, the Placer Land Trust and Placer County.

The property sits in a valley east of Park Drive in Rocklin and west of Sierra College Boulevard in Loomis.

According to Jessup’s Institute for Biodiversity and the Environment (IBE) the area known as Clover Valley in Rocklin was previously planned for 558 high-end single-family homes with a roadway.

IBE and Placer County will be purchasing the property together at the cost of $10 million and Placer Land Trust will be responsible for ongoing maintenance, management and enforcement, according to Placer County.

Placer County has contributed $1 million for a conservation easement on the property.

The property includes about 27,000 oak trees, grassland, riparian habitats and a 20-acre wetland created by beavers, according to IBE.

An additional $6 million is planned to be needed for ongoing and perpetual management and an environmental curriculum and research agenda, according to IBE.

“Clover Valley is a beautiful, unaltered landscape and it is our hope that we can help preserve it for future generations to study and to experience the profound wonders given to us to enjoy by a loving and gracious Creator,” William Jessup University President Dr. John Jackson said. “Jessup University is also pleased to be able to receive a significant donation from the sellers and to partner with the Placer Land Trust and Placer County, who will co-manage the conservation easement for the preserve.

Placer County is also looking to use this newly preserved land as an opportunity to expand its multi-use trail system throughout Rocklin.