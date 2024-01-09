Sacramento, CALIF. (KTXL) – He’s a legend in the game. His name, Paul Rose. Jesuit high school’s varsity boys’ soccer coach, coach Rose celebrated his 900th soccer win. Becoming the winningest coach in his sport in California and top three in the United States.

“My fondest memories are when the kids come back from college they come out here (at Jesuit) and play soccer,” Rose said. “We have alumni games, and those are really special times because you get to see them beyond high school and what they become.”

Rose started coaching at Jesuit in 1979 and has been coaching the Marauders for 45 years.

“The reason I got into soccer is I just love that it was kind of free flow. That it wasn’t executing a play like football. And I think soccer is a pretty intellectual sport because you basically have a canvas and your painting as you play the game. And as much as you work towards, ‘You need to do this,’ or, ‘You need to do that,’ ultimately it’s the players making the decisions on the field and creating that completes the canvas.”

“I never set out to even get 100 wins, let alone 900. I take it year by year and see how it goes.”

