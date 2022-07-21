LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The United States Coast guard said it rescued a man who fell off a jet ski in Lake Tahoe Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said said a boat crew was “immediately” sent out after it received a report around 5:30 p.m. of an unmanned jet ski near Cave Rock. A 45-year-old man was confirmed to have last been seen on the jet ski wearing a lifejacket and gray shorts.

According to the coast guard the boat crew found the man conscious and took him to receive medical treatment.

“This is a situation that could have ended very differently if this individual did not have a lifejacket on,” said Capt. Taylor Lam, commander, Sector San Francisco. “More than 75% of recreational boating accidents result in drownings and more than 85% of those victims were not wearing lifejackets.”

The Coast Guard said that in addition to it’s own crew, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Douglas County Fire Department, Washoe County Care Flight and the Nevada Division Wildlife, Washoe County helped in the search for the man.