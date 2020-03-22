Breaking News
California governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
College students in Florida test positive for coronavirus after spring break trip

by: Nexstar Media Wire

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — Five University of Tampa students are recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 during spring break, the school said.

According to school officials, the students were traveling together along with other UT students during spring break. The school didn’t say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus.

“We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” UT posted on Twitter Saturday night.

The university switched to online classes only on March 17.

