Community rallies around children whose parents were killed in West Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family friend of a couple who was killed in a car wreck in West Sacramento Monday is speaking out after the GoFundMe page created for their children garnered close to $300,000 overnight.

Nicole Curran identified the parents killed that night as 37-year-old Rasul Afzili and 29-year-old Anila Afzili.

She said they were very much loved in their community. In fact, Rasul Afzili owned a popular food truck called the Gyro King.

But Curran said their proudest achievement was their two young children, Jannah and Azaan.

“They were very loving. They were very giving individuals,” Curran said. “They loved their kids so much.”

On Feb. 15, the family was headed home around 11:30 p.m. after celebrating Rasul Azfili’s birthday at his mother’s house in West Sacramento.

They were suddenly struck by another vehicle near Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive.

“They collided with somebody driving the wrong way on the street head-on. There was a fiery crash,” Curran told FOX40. “His brother who I’m friends with, Quaseem, when he was driving home he came upon this fiery crash. He had no idea that his brother was even involved in this accident.”

Curran said that when the brother realized it was Rasul Azfili’s truck, his first reaction was to think of the children.

Rasul Azfili died at the scene and Anila Azfili died at a local hospital.

The couple’s 3-year-old daughter has a broken femur and arm. The youngest, 7-month-old Azaan, was uninjured.

Police say preliminary reports show the driver who hit them may have been under the influence of alcohol. Curran told FOX40 that investigators told the family they are waiting for the results of the toxicology report in the case. The driver has not been charged.

For Curran, the mission now is to see her friends’ children be taken care of for the rest of their lives.

“I was actually nearly killed by a drunk driver myself in 1999, so this family is very dear to my heart and this issue is very dear to my heart,” Curran said. “I helped the family post the GoFundMe and within three hours we received close to $80,000 and then overnight it just kept growing and now we’re close to $300,000.”

It’s proof that the two parents were loved by so many.

“They do not deserve this on what happened to them and, hopefully, through time they’ll be healing and through time the driver will, hopefully, be brought to justice,” Curran said.