(FOX40.COM) — A 28-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested in San Andreas on Thursday after Calaveras County deputies discovered drugs and a “fake urine bladder” in their home during a compliance check.

On Thursday, officers conducted the check-up at the 400 block of Gold Court in San Andreas due to the 28-year-old man being on probation.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that during its search, it found nearly half a pound of meth, a pound of marijuana, various “drug sales paraphernalia,” and evidence of an illegal cultivation operation.

Officials added that a “particularly unusual and concerning find” was a fake urine bladder attached to the man’s leg when they entered his home.

“This discovery highlights the lengths to which individuals involved in drug activities might go to evade drug use detection,” the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Both the man and woman were arrested and charged with “multiple offenses,” according to officials, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, probation violation and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.