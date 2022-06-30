NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Going into the third day of the Rices Fire CAL FIRE reported that they have been able to achieve 12% containment after the fire destroyed more than 900 acres of wildland.

Over 1,000 total personnel are involved with the fire and full containment is expected by July 3, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE’s Grass Valley Air Attack Base reported dropping 83,000 gallons of retardant on the fire on Wednesday alone.

“We really are coming into a critical period of the day, but I am really pleased to see the efforts out there that went into ensuring that we were getting suppression efforts on the flanks and the shoulders,” CAL FIRE NEU Chief Brian Estes said during an Wednesday update.