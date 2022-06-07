NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After four years, the killers of Nevada County veteran Stanley Norman, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley were found to be guilty on May 12, 2022, according to the Nevada County District Attorney’s office.

According to court records, Bryant tortured Norman for several hours on April 15, 2018, killing Norman. On April 18, 2018, Norman was then reported missing by his family and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation.

McCauley arrived to the location where Norman had been tortured after he was killed, according to court records. By Bryant’s demands, McCauley helped in the continued assault of Norman, court documents show.

Court documents said Norman’s body was then burned. .

FOX40 reported on May 5, 2018, that Norman’s Hummer H2 was found on May 4, 2018 in a rural area and Norman’s body was not found inside of the vehicle.

Bryant was charged with first degree murder and faces a possible life sentence in state prison without the possibility of parole, according to court records.

McCauley was charged with involuntary manslaughter and faces four years in state prison, according to court records.

“We hope these verdicts bring some closure to the family and friends of Stanley Norman and provide them with some sense that justice has been served,” Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.