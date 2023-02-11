(KTXL) — A convicted Sacramento County murderer is the sole suspect in the Feb. 8 death of a North Kern State Prison inmate, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Ariel Torres, 45, died at the prison at 9:41 p.m. after he was found unresponsive in his cell at around 9:08 p.m. with his cellmate Matthew Holverstott, 44, according to CDCR.

Holverstott was rehoused into administrative segregation during the investigation.

The prison’s Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the Kern County Coroner’s Office are working together in the homicide investigation.

Holverstott is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and injury to elder causing death and or great bodily injury.

Torres was serving a two year sentence for possession of child pornography involving a person under 18 years of age.