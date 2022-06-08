SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With daytime highs creeping closer to and further into the hundreds this week the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be opening cooling centers Thursday through Saturday.

All community members are welcomed but are required to wear facial coverings while in the cooling centers and will be provided to all visitors who do not have a facial covering.

Snacks and water will be provided.

The cooling center locations and hours are as follows:

DHA Annex: 1725 28 th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816 Thursday, Friday and Saturday – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.



DHA Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue. North Highlands, CA 95660 Thursday and Friday – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.



DHA Service Center: 2450 Florin Road , Sacramento, CA 95822 Thursday, Friday and Saturday – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

